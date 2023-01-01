Twilio: A Present Under The Tree For 2023

Jan. 14, 2023 12:44 AM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)CRM
MangoTree Analysis profile picture
MangoTree Analysis
4.06K Followers

Summary

  • TWLO has suffered from idiosyncratic and macro headwinds, and has seen a staggering fall from grace since the Covid bubble burst in software/tech.
  • We think with the right catalyst path, TWLO can be a 'diamond in the rough' investment here, a present under the tree.
  • Core messaging margins are low, and software revenue isn't enough of the mix right now to structurally improve gross margins on a short time horizon.
  • The bull case is that over time management, with or without an activist, reins in operating costs and pushes towards cash generation while keeping a solid double-digit growth CAGR going on the top-line.
  • Considering Thoma Bravo's recent funding round, and the general appetite in VC and private equity to acquire public market SaaS, we also think TWLO has the added optionality of a takeout/activist shareholder.
U.S. Markets React To UK Referendum On EU Membership

Drew Angerer

Premise - Risk/Reward Very Much Reward Skewed At Twilio Now

After multiple quarters of underdelivering from management on margins and growth, Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares have been slammed, down ~90% off all-time highs in a dotcom-esque tech blowup.

Investors have had

This article was written by

MangoTree Analysis profile picture
MangoTree Analysis
4.06K Followers
Tech-focused team: Sectors from cloud computing to advertising to EVs to semiconductors covered here. Professional grade research to be found in every report, as well as actionable conclusions, though not financial advice. We pride ourselves on the extensive knowledge we have on the companies in our coverage universe.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TWLO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice. Please do not interpret this as financial advice. Do your own due diligence before initiating a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.