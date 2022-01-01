Dear subscribers,
2022 was a very interesting year. While I ended the year solidly in the green, most of the investors I speak to did not - and there is certainly no shame in that, given what sort of year we had and where most people were positioned in terms of their portfolio allocation.
Nor am I claiming that I expertly allocated my funds to exactly the right sectors during the year - such a claim would be flawed. I had exposure to sectors that saw some significant declines as well, even if I managed to score some incredible winners with 50-90% RoR during a very difficult year.
However, 2022 is now over.
It's time for 2023.
2023 means, to me, that we need to consider the following:
That, more or less, are some of the major things currently on my mind for the coming year - certainly not all though. Europe seems to be the first at risk of a recession, the UK after, and the US in third place. Emerging markets are especially vulnerable to USD FX, which means that risky investments outside of the western world are going to take a backseat for me as well.
Sweden is according to most forecasts, also likely to go into recession this year, even if only slightly.
All in all, it's a challenging market, but here are the sectors I favor and the various reasons I do favor them.
These are in no particular order - the appeal is based on individual companies, not sectors alone.
2022 was a challenge (and opportunity) for Telco, with most Telco facing declines due to pricing competition, margins, and cost increases. Profitability is the battle cry for these companies, as it should be. Out of my holdings, only 2, among them Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) was solid for the year, with most others in the red.
However, I view this as a completely illogical and temporary development, due to the macro backdrop in this sector. In the US alone, The IIJA in November of -22 allots $65B for broadband adoption and deployment, and the global telco market is expected to almost double by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022-2030.
The yield and the respective qualities of the businesses therein means that I am not worried in the least, and I keep this among my largest sectors. Each company has its specific margin challenges, and I focus on investing in market leaders with solid positioning that can weather storms, as opposed to emerging market risk plays.
Furthermore, the valuation for most of these is currently incredibly compressed, making for a very attractive case.
Here are some currently undervalued companies I look at in the sector:
Banks are likely to outperform for a number of reasons. First off, credit growth is still expected and reported to be robust. Secondly, anything tied to NII or NIMs (interest-related incomes and margins) is likely to outperform given the rises in interest rates. Third, likely increases in PPoP (pre-provision Op. profit), with continued solid traction in fee income as well as treasury and bond income. The only headwinds here are funding costs - but the fact is, most banks that I invest in are reporting absolutely stellar numbers.
Banks are in nowhere near the position that they were in 2008. Now most of them have absolutely stellar sheets that will allow them to outperform in this environment. That is why I remain heavy in banks and financials.
Insurance companies and reinsurance plays, while not completely the same, share some of the characteristics here, and I believe several of them will, and already have outperformed in 2022.
By the way, this also means Business service companies and credit card companies in the financial sector, such as Visa (V).
Here are some currently undervalued companies I look at in the sector:
Current stabilization in inflation rates will impact real income development, which in turn will support the staple companies. The ongoing recovery in most sectors such as retail, tourism, transportation, and hospitality will drive spending on staples and low-end as well as potentially high-end discretionary spending. A current expectation is for a faster-than-expected recovery in European households that are categorized as "low income."
Staples have a tendency to be better than metastable - and they outperform in most markets. that is why a considerable portion of my capital is allocated to staples such as food, hygiene, and similar products, including exactly low-end discretionaries.
Here are some currently undervalued companies I look at in the sector:
I believe REITs are positioned to generate outsized performance for 2023 and forward. Valuation for the average REITs, especially in certain sectors, has seen absolute destruction in 2022. BBB+ and A-rated companies are trading as though they're going out of business.
While some will argue term premium risk and the way REITs, especially certain sectors are exposed to the ups and downs of the broader economic cycle, the facts are:
However, important to remember is that not all REITs or REIT subsectors are created equal. Because of this, picking which of the companies you invest in is very crucial.
That's where analysts such as the ones on iREIT on Alpha/Dividend Kings come in.
Here are some currently undervalued companies I look at in the sector:
Utilities are a generally strong play for their safe and conservative (usually) pay-out of dividends based on cash flows that come from regulated sources with high transparency and forecastability. That's why I, for instance, own 5.1% in Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY). Utilities, whether electricity, water, or other, similar plays remain an attractive sector with a very strong outlook.
This is due to the defensive characteristics of this sector which make them essentially a safe haven during a storm like the one that's brewing here.
However, that is not all.
The long-term growth potential of this segment due to the global shift from petrochemical energy to electrostate may very well provide a realistic, long-term tailwind that could combine a shelter for you with long-term growth potential and conservative appeal. Almost all utilities are playing the renewable game - it's a matter of 5-15 years until we're in a very different place, and I believe utilities are one of the primary beneficiaries of this trend.
Utilities already had a pretty good 2022 for the same reason I mentioned here. They outperformed the S&P500 by nearly 15% for 2022, just as an entire segment.
I continue to see the overall importance in utilities and continue to forage for the "best" in this segment.
Here are some currently undervalued companies I look at in the sector:
Following decades of underinvestment in capacity and infrastructure in Europe as well as the US, I believe that Industrials and manufacturing continue to be poised for a very strong long-term trend. Industrials are perhaps the trickiest sector I look at because here it's truly "individual" in terms of what companies to go for.
I believe the trend to be favorable to quality, key EU/NA players because domestic manufacturing (as opposed to Asian) is being sought across many geographies. The recession's impact on the entire sector was heavy, but this is mostly short-term, which provides more opportunity to me than it does worry.
While global supply chains will in no way disappear, I believe the dynamics at play during the COVID-19 pandemic and what followed (including Russia invading Ukraine) have highlighted to most countries the importance of self-sufficiency and domestic industrial output.
The long-term implications for the sector because of this are incredibly positive, as I see it. That is why I have established large positions in European as well as American industrial companies and will continue to grow these as valuations and trends allow me to do so.
Short-term, this sector is driven by the worries of inflation (costs), interest rates, and supply chain issues. Keep in mind, industrials actually beat the broader S&P500 by 10% last year as a sector.
I believe key industrials are poised to outperform more, and that's why I'm investing more.
Here are some currently undervalued companies I look at in the sector:
These are some of the sectors I'm watching and am particularly interested in.
However, I want to clarify that not everything in these sectors is attractive. It's all about picking the right companies at the right valuation. That's what I, as a conservative value investor, contributor, and financial analyst attempt to do. Given my 5-year track record, I feel that this is something I do passably well (beaten the S&P500 during that timeframe). We all have our winners and our losers, but I certainly have more green than red during my time, and the companies that are currently in the red are not businesses that worry me for being in the red.
2023 is shaping up to be a very interesting year - and we seem to be starting that year with a day in the red, which honestly is mostly in accordance with my wishes for being able to invest at low valuations at great companies.
One of the major questions for the year seems to be whether we go into a recession, and one of the questions I often get from subscribers, followers, and readers is if I believe this to be the case.
Yes, I do - I believe there will be a recession in 2023.
I believe Europe, in a broader sense, will be in one. I also believe Sweden will enter one. I also expect that it's possible that the USA might enter one in 2023 due to a combination of hawkish monetary policies, money growth slowdowns, global economic slowdown, and compression. However, as I see it, this will create important investment potentials and inflection points for investors over the next 1-12 months.
I'm not worried about a recession - they come and go like the tide - it's a part of the system. I have a plan to handle them, as I believe you should.
I will post a second article after this one with Sectors I intend to avoid for 2023 (generally speaking) -so be sure to check that one out as well!
Questions about this one?
Let me know!
This article was written by
Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux.
I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENLAY, V, ADRNY, ALIZY, AQN, AVB, BAESY, BNS, BTI, BX, BXP, C, COKE, DLR, EONGY, DTEGY, EADSY, ESS, FOJCY, HIW, IFF, KDP, KIGRY, KRC, MMM, MO, MUIRGY, NSA, POAHY, PSA, T, TELNY, VICI, VONOY, VWAGY, VZ, VOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment, and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. The author's intent is never to give personalized financial advice, and publications are to be viewed as research and company interest pieces.
The author owns the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in the articles. The author owns the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks written about.
