Infosys: Earnings Beat, Raise Guidance To +16% Sales Growth

Jan. 14, 2023 2:42 AM ETInfosys Limited (INFY)
Value Investment Principals profile picture
Value Investment Principals
Marketplace

Summary

  • Reported strong results for December quarter, above expectations.
  • Guidance for revenue growth raised to +16.0 - 16.5% [prior 15% - 16%].
  • Vendor consolidation revenue opportunity of US$115 billion for entire industry over next 3 years.
  • Strong deal wins and pipeline should lead to double-digit revenue growth.
  • Buy on weakness with a US$22.00 price target.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Unique Value and Dividends get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
processor chip, tech environment, blockchain concept

blackdovfx

December Results Above Consensus Estimates

India’s leading IT company Infosys (NYSE:INFY) reported results for the December quarter [fiscal 3rd quarter for year ending 03/2023] that were above consensus estimates. EBIT grew by 5% QoQ, and a healthy 10% YoY. Net Income was up

Check out our Subscription Service, Unique Value and Dividends, which helps investors invest in unique “deep value” stocks and interact with us directly.

What investors can expect:

  • Weekly Articles on unique under-covered stocks
  • High dividends, low P/Es, high FCF, high net cash
  • 3-year IS/CF/BS forecasts on most of our stocks
  • Provide compelling entry points, many U-shaped charts
  • Access to our “actionable, new money buy now” ~25 stock portfolio
  • Stocks with multiple clear catalysts to unlock value
  • Real-time Earnings Analysis
  • Regular Newsletters with insights on our stock portfolio
  • 12-year track record servicing some of world’s largest HF/MF

This article was written by

Value Investment Principals profile picture
Value Investment Principals
2.22K Followers
Deep value, high dividends, unique stocks, institutional quality research
Value Investment Principals [VIP] has a 12-year track record, starting in 2009, focusing on unique under-covered stocks. Our typical ideas have zero/limited research coverage, “deep-value”, growth, high cash and FCF [Free Cash Flow]. We search for High Dividend Yields to appeal to retail clients, creating a steady source of income. We have a strong track record of performance for both large institutional and High Net-Worth Individuals [HNIs].


Approximately 2/3 of our ideas have been in growth industries (with earnings growth of more than 2x the GDP growth rate). Our deep-value ideas all have multiple catalysts that are likely to unfold over the next 6-12 months to unlock value. We offer 10+ page research reports with detailed IS/BS/CF forecasts, rigorous ratio analysis and Discounted Cash Flow valuations alongside price targets on all recommendations. Our team consists of 3 highly skilled analysts with Masters degrees and extensive industry experience. Bottom-line, all of our ideas have been ignored by Wall Street analysts, and this creates opportunity in undervalued, under followed stocks with high dividend yields and growth.


Sandy Mehta, CFA, our founder and Director, has over 30-years’ experience as a PM of a 5-Star award-winning small-cap fund as well as a flagship $15 billion Global Equity Fund. Sandy also founded Acumen Capital Management in 2004, and incubated a global long-short $200 million Hedge Fund. In 2015, he founded equity research firm Evaluate Research, his third entrepreneurial venture in global financial services, focusing on unfollowed equities.


He has an MBA degree [Director’s List Honors] from the Wharton School, and a Master of International Management [with Honors] from the American Graduate School of International Management. He attained his CFA at the age of 25.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.