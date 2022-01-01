Universal Insurance Holdings: A Stronghold In A Stormy Market

Investigating The Stock Market
Investigating The Stock Market
Summary

  • Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has been through another tough second half.
  • Its fundamental stability remains one of its cornerstones.
  • While it maintains a solid financial positioning, the market remains problematic.
  • Well-covered dividend payments increase with exciting yields.
  • The stock price remains low and sideways.

Successful partnership

VioletaStoimenova

It's been a while since I last covered Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). For the past months, I got worried about the continued insurance exodus in Florida. Hurricane Ian was another challenge that hit the P&C insurance market in

Operating Revenue

Operating Revenue (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Home Insurance Price

Home insurance Price (NerdWallet)

Policies In Force

Policies In Force (SEC EDGAR 3Q Filings, FedNat 1Q Filing )

Revenue Growth

Revenue Growth (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Home Price Index

Home Price Index (ST. LOUIS FED)

US P&C Insurance Market Size

US P&C Insurance Market Size (IBIS World)

Cash And Investments And Insurance Liabilities And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Insurance Liabilities And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

