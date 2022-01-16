United Microelectronics: Q4 Expectations And Market Outlook

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • UMC’s 4Q 2022 financial results will not be as strong as in 3Q 2022.
  • I estimate its 4Q 2022 gross profit and net income to be 13% and 19% lower than in 3Q 2022.
  • The PHLX Semiconductor Index has been increasing in the past few days.
  • The company’s leverage ratios, capital structure, and cash structure indicate that UMC is financially healthy and can remain profitable.

Robotic arms with silicon wafers for semiconductor manufacturing

PhonlamaiPhoto

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) will announce its fourth-quarter financial and operating results on 16 January 2022. I estimate UMC’s 4Q 2022 gross profit and net income to be NT$31 and NT$22, respectively, lower than the company’s gross profit

Figure 1 – UMC’s blended ASP trend

3Q 2022 financial results

Figure 2 – PHLX Semiconductor Index

www.wsj.com

Figure 3 – UMC’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 4 – UMC’s debt-to-equity ratio

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 5 – UMC’s ROA ratio

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 6 – UMC’s capital structure (in millions of USD)

Author (based on SA data)

Figure 7 – UMC’s cash structure (in millions of USD)

Author (based on SA data)

This article was written by

SM Investor profile picture
SM Investor
1.89K Followers
As a fundamental stock market analyst, I mostly use real-market data to estimate stocks' intrinsic value. I evaluate dividend stocks using Comparative Company Analysis and Dividend Discount Model methods. I also use statistical analysis to make projections on variables related to the market to turn my observations into numbers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.