Safe Bulkers: Significantly Discounted Dry Bulk Play

Jan. 14, 2023 3:15 AM ETSafe Bulkers, Inc. (SB)
Climent Molins profile picture
Climent Molins
862 Followers

Summary

  • Safe Bulkers is currently trading at a significant discount to its historical valuation. The company has historically traded at-or-above NAV, but now trades at a roughly 50% discount.
  • Throughout 2021 and early 2022, as peers began to return cash to shareholders, Safe Bulkers focused on reducing leverage levels and renewing its fleet, which has weighed on its valuation.
  • Despite the zero-COVID policy, Chinese dry bulk imports were decent during 2022. As the region reopens, I believe further improvement is possible, although the real estate sector remains very weak.
  • EEXI regulations should help tighten supply from 2023-2027, whereas the order book is sitting at attractive levels. However, it remains to be seen how demand will fare in 2023/2024.

ship in port

CaraMaria

Introduction

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) is a dry bulk owner and operator with a fleet of 44 on-the-water vessels plus an additional nine newbuilds set to be delivered from 2023 through 2025. SB has historically traded at a premium

China Cargo Mile Demand as a Percent of Dry Bulk Trade

2022 Full Year Shipping Charts & Commentary, by James Catlin for Value Investor’s Edge.

Bulker Vessels Delivered/Expected and Orderbook

2022 Full Year Shipping Charts & Commentary, by James Catlin for Value Investor’s Edge.

Global Bunker Price Spreads

Value Investor’s Edge Live Analytics Platform

SB's loan repayment schedule

Safe Bulker’s Q3 earnings release, page 5.

This article was written by

Climent Molins profile picture
Climent Molins
862 Followers
Climent Molins holds a bachelor in business administration and a bachelor of laws, both from the University of Barcelona. Climent enjoys researching and analyzing publicly traded companies, and he shares part of his work publicly on Seeking Alpha. Climent is also an Associate Research Analyst at Value Investor's Edge, where he started contributing in 2020. This role has allowed him to deepen his expertise in the shipping sector. Additionally, he also completed an internship in Crowe Global as an audit junior.  Legal Disclaimer: Climent is not a financial advisor. His contributions to Seeking Alpha are for educational and informational purposes and should not, under any circumstance, be considered investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for educational and informational purposes and should not be considered investment advice. I am not a financial advisor.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.