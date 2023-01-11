GDS Dials Up New Funds With Convertible Bond Issue

Summary

  • GDS will raise $580 million by selling convertible notes due in seven years, with a conversion price that is just 16.7% above its recent trading levels.
  • The data center operator will use the money to fund its aggressive expansion in China and Southeast Asia.
  • The company’s revenue grew just 14.9% in last year’s third quarter to 2.4 billion yuan ($356 million), and it said it expects revenue for all of last year to grow about 19%.

Shot of Data Center With Multiple Rows of Fully Operational Server Racks. Modern Telecommunications, Artificial Intelligence,large server area

Oselote

GDS Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDS; 9698.HK) has become the latest to jump on a recent fundraising bandwagon of offshore-listed Chinese companies rushing to make hay while the sun shines on their stocks. The data center operator said Wednesday it

