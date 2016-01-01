Innoviz Technologies: Large TAM And Ramping Wins Signal An Attractive Opportunity

Jan. 14, 2023 5:00 AM ETInnoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ)
Principal Investor profile picture
Principal Investor
13 Followers

Summary

  • Autos present the largest TAM for LiDAR, projected to exceed $100 billion in 2030.
  • INVZ has a solid product line-up covering a wide range of technical specifications.
  • The company is following up the early wins in automotive (BMW), a shuttle program with big volume wins (with VW), and a non-traditional auto OEM.
  • I have a December 2030 price target of $140.5 on the stock, derived from 17x P/E of 2030 forecasted earnings.

car in a studio

Arand

Thesis

Innoviz (NASDAQ:INVZ) is a LiDAR company focused on the automotive market, with a recent emphasis on serving as a Tier 1 to provide a LiDAR sensing solution to OEM customers. Despite a narrow portfolio of hardware products, the company

Innoviz's Top Management

Innoviz's Top Management (Company Presentation)

L2+ to L3 Autonomy Megatrend is Emerging

L2+ to L3 Autonomy Megatrend is Emerging (Company Presentation)

Innoviz Has Secured 4 Production Wins with Leading OEMs

Innoviz Has Secured 4 Production Wins with Leading OEMs (Company Presentation)

Innoviz forecasted P&L

Innoviz forecasted P&L (my estimates)

This article was written by

Principal Investor profile picture
Principal Investor
13 Followers
I focus on high-growth plays and use fundamental analysis to identify investment opportunities. I have over 10 years of experience as a sell-side analyst and have extensively covered small-cap stocks mainly in the tech and healthcare sector.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of INVZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.