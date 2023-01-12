10-Year Treasury Yield 'Fair Value' Estimate: January 13, 2023

Jan. 14, 2023 5:55 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX
James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.83K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is expected to lift interest rates again at the next FOMC meeting on Feb. 1.
  • But the futures market is pricing in high odds that the increase will be trimmed to a relatively mild 25 basis points.
  • The latest news on inflation strengthens expectations that the Federal Reserve is close to ending its rate hikes.

Double Exposure Image of Business Profit Growth

Blue Planet Studio

The Federal Reserve is expected to lift interest rates again at the next FOMC meeting on Feb. 1, but the futures market is pricing in high odds that the increase will be trimmed to a relatively

10 year US treasury yield

10-year treasury yield vs average of three fair value model estimates

This article was written by

James Picerno profile picture
James Picerno
5.83K Followers
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.