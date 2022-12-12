AAXJ: When The Clouds Part, This Could Be A Fund To Really Get Behind

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.03K Followers

Summary

  • iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan ETF provides exposure to mid and large cap companies in Asia excluding Japan.
  • The fund is heavily weighted towards China, India and South Korea.
  • AAXJ is extremely diluted, holding over 1,000 individual stocks.
  • Strong technicals make this fund one to watch.
  • We rate AAXJ a Hold for now, until we get a better picture on the market as a whole.

Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

By Alex Rosen

Strategy

The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex-Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) tracks an index composed of Asian equities, excluding Japan. The fund focuses on mid and large cap companies in Asia. The fund does not have

Chart of worlds largest manufacturing countries

Asia leads the way in manufacturing and it's not close (World Economic Forum)

This article was written by

Modern Income Investor profile picture
Modern Income Investor
1.03K Followers
The concept of Modern Income Portfolios was created by veteran investment strategist Rob Isbitts, a former investment advisor who sold his practice in 2020 to focus on converting his decades of portfolio construction and research into something that could be delivered in a subscription-based format. The result: Modern Income Investor! Modern Income Investor is on a mission to solve the biggest investment challenge of this era: spinning off regular distributions from portfolio profits, while keeping the principal amount intact. This is what securities like corporate bonds and dividend stocks used to do well, but do not anymore. We pursue this by offering subscription-based investment research, model portfolios and timely insights, communicated in a concise, easy-to-use format.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.