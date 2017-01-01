UTSL: An ETF To Avoid

Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
173 Followers

Summary

  • Utility sector has limited growth and high valuation.
  • The utility sector stocks have done better than most sectors in 2022, but the future returns are likely limited.
  • UTSL chart is not a good setup to go long, and neither are the top five stocks within the utility sector.

Electricity transmission towers with orange glowing wires against night sky.

Artur Nichiporenko

Background

The utility sector index includes large companies that either offer multiple services or specialize in one of services that include electricity, natural gas, water, renewable and other services. Utilities are associated with stable prices, consistent dividends and less volatility than the overall

Holdings

Holdings for UTSL (Direxion Funds)

Expenses

UTSL Expense Ratio (Direxion Fund)

Rating

SA Author Rating (Seeking Alpha)

UTSL

Chart UTSL (Author)

Comparison chart

Comparison UTSL XLU (Author)

Earnings

NÉE Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

NÉE Chart

NÉE Weekly Chart (Author)

Earnings

Duke Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

DUK Chart

DUKE Weekly Chart (Author)

Earnings

Southern Company Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

SO chart

Southern Company Weekly Chart (Author)

Earnings

Dominion Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

D weekly chart

Dominion Weekly Chart (Author)

Earnings

Sempra Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

SEP Chart

Sempra Energy Chart (Author)

Valuation

Utilities Sector Valuation (Yardeni Research)

Revenue per share

Utilities Sector Revenue per share (Yardeni Research)

Operating Earnings

Utilities Sector Operating Earnings (Yardeni Research)

Profit Margins

Utilities Sector Profit Margin (Yardeni Research)

Earnings revisions

Utilities Sector Earnings Revisions (Yardeni Research)

This article was written by

Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
173 Followers
20+ years experience investing in stocks, ETFs, real estate and other financial instruments. My career background before devoting myself full time into investment was in risk management for major US financial institutions. I plan to write about investment opportunities that are not common knowledge or have not been covered recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes and not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Due your own due diligence. When it's your money, then you own the risk.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.