Summary

  • Fixed income funds realized a return of positive 2.82% on average during the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Of the 51 Lipper fixed income classifications, 49 ended the quarter with plus-side quarterly returns.
  • The top performing Lipper classifications over the course of Q4 were Emerging Markets Local Currency Debt Funds (+8.57%), Emerging Markets Hard Currency Debt Funds (+8.47%), and International Income Funds (+5.55%).

The word bonds on wooden cubes with office desktop. Business finance stock exchange

Highlights

  • Fixed income funds realized a return of positive 2.82% on average during the fourth quarter of 2022. This was the first positive quarterly performance for fixed income funds of the year and the largest quarterly return since Q2 2020.
Figure 1: Proceeds Amount and Total Debt Issuance per Year

Figure 2: Treasury yield curve: movement over the past year

Source: Lipper, An LSEG Business

Figure 3: Q4 2022 Taxable Fixed Income Performance (%)

Source: Lipper, An LSEG Business

FIGURE 4 Q4 2022 TAX-EXEMPT FIXED INCOME PERFORMANCE (%)

Source: Lipper, An LSEG Business

Jack Fischer joined Refinitiv Lipper as a Senior Research Analyst in February 2021. He is involved in analysis and research contributing to the FundFlow Insight and Fixed Income FundMarket reports. Jack spent time playing professional baseball with the Detroit Tigers before working at Northern Trust and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management. Currently based in Chicago, his background includes fixed income fund analysis, credit market research, and ESG reporting. Jack earned his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Wake Forest University.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

