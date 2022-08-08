Global X Uranium ETF: The Future Of Energy Might Be Nuclear

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • Loads of EVs are in the pipeline worldwide, energy will eventually be at a deficit.
  • New reactor technologies using liquid sodium could make nuclear energy safer and more viable.
  • URA is an ETF that gets you exposure to a wide variety of Uranium plays that trade on difficult to buy markets.

Nuclear power plant near a forest.

Artjom Kissler/iStock via Getty Images

Uranium might be the future

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) is one of the few solid ways to get exposure to the world wide Uranium market. From Global X's website:

The Global X Uranium

seeking alpha ura price history

Seeking Alpha

natriumpower.com high level tech overview

natriumpower.com

yahoo finance ura holdings

yahoo finance

basic valuation data from yahoo finance

data from yahoo finance

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
1.1K Followers
I'm a value investor who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe in self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula.I'd like to consider my thought process to be an amalgamation of Ben Graham, Joel Greenblatt, and Peter Lynch. I'm an avid reader with an extensive library of value investment-based books.My working background is in private debt financing and real estate. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.