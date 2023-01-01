GUSH: Leveraged Exposure To Oil's Upside

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Bull 2x shares provides leveraged exposure to oil's upside.
  • Despite a lowering of prices at the back end of 2022, the likelihood that low prices remain is questionable.
  • A useful short-term trading tool for directional risk taking on oil.

Oil pumps and graph

bymuratdeniz

General Overview

2022 has been a year of booms and busts for big energy. The onset of the war in Ukraine saw a spike in energy costs as the West sanctioned Russia. With barrels off the market and inflationary pressures

Strategic Petroleum Reserve data

EIA

WTI price action last 12 months

Trading Economics

Performance returns

Koyfin

Fund flows

Koyfin

RUSH v XLE

Koyfin

Comparative analysis

Spreadsheet developed by author

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.35K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, commodities, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message me if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.