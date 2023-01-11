Camping World Holdings: Diversified Business Model Eases Cyclical Nature Of The RV Industry

Jan. 14, 2023 8:50 AM ETCamping World Holdings, Inc. (CWH)1 Comment
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
289 Followers

Summary

  • In the past, Camping World Holdings has taken on opportunistic acquisitions during cyclical downturns to increase its market share in a highly fragmented industry.
  • RV wholesale shipments are predicted to drop by 21% next year. However, the firm can rely on diversified revenue from its used RVs, services and Good Sam businesses to render income.
  • Cautious of entering seasonally weak Q4 and Q1 performance, ongoing strong macroeconomic headwinds, historically volatile share price and debt intake.

Camper Driving Down Road in The Beautiful Countryside Among Pine Trees and Flowers.

Feverpitched

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) is one of the largest RV retailers in the US at a market cap of $2.15 billion, mainly growing through acquisitions, reaching nearly 190 dealerships to date. The RV industry saw record-high sales

graph

Historic stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

slide

CWH locations across the United States (Investor Presentation 2022)

slide

Six business segments (Investor Presentation 2022)

graph

RV shipments in the USA (Outdoormiles.com)

graph

RV ownership growth (Outdoormiles.com)

graph

Total Revenue (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Gross Profit (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Dividend Growth History (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Cash Flow Quarterly trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Capital structure (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Balance sheet (Simplywall.str)

table

Quant's Factor Grades (SeekingAlpha.com)

graph

Insider Trading (tipranks.com)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
289 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.