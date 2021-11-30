Taylor Devices: Pristine Balance Sheet And Growth Potential Remain In Place (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 16, 2023 7:15 AM ETTaylor Devices, Inc. (TAYD)2 Comments
Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
Marketplace

Summary

  • TAYD is a well-established company with a high level of expertise in the shock and vibration control field.
  • TAYD has maintained a pristine balance sheet, so it can afford to grow organically and/or through acquisitions.
  • TAYD's stock has outperformed all the major indices since my BUY recommendation.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Value Investor's Stock Club get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

coilovers

susaro/E+ via Getty Images

Some investors never buy small-cap stocks while others never buy stocks that are below $5 per share. But the stock price does not mean anything to me, because numerous large-cap stocks have crashed and/or have filed for bankruptcy

The U.S. map

The company's website

Value Digger is a former fund manager with more than 30 years of investment experience. Since 2016, he has consistently beaten the market thanks to select long ideas (high-yield dividend stocks & value stocks) and short ideas from different sectors. Since 2016, he has locked in profits from approximately 160 picks making about 50% per pick (average return). As a result, Value Investor's Stock Club (VISC) is one of the most-subscribed services for value investors on Seeking Alpha. See the 5-star ratings and outstanding reviews here and sign up for a 2-week Free Trial here!

This article was written by

Value Digger profile picture
Value Digger
13.86K Followers
One-Stop Shop with long ideas (value & dividend stocks) and short ideas
Value Digger is a former fund manager with more than 30 years of investing experience and a full-time deep value investor with a track record of market outperformance.


Additionally, he is a Seeking Alpha Author with one of the highest Followers per Article (F/A) rates. His F/A rate in Seeking Alpha far exceeds 30 followers per article. Also, he has created a big community of deep value investors and launched "Value Investor's Stock Club" (VISC) on Seeking Alpha in 2016. VISC is a value research service with select long and short ideas from different sectors.


His quarterly performance reviews illustrate his high returns and are available to his subscribers. For reference, when Value Digger was managing money in the early 2000s, his Portfolio's annual ROI consistently exceeded 50%. His research is based on a comprehensive review of company-specific and sector-related factors, macro conditions and competitors.


After 30+ years of investing experience, Value Digger has formulated a deep understanding of valuation analysis and his investment philosophy is firmly grounded in Ben Graham-style value-oriented opportunities that often have an asymmetric risk/reward profile. On that front, he has created a proprietary database with thousands of publicly-traded companies, which helps him discover big disconnects, spot the bargains (long ideas) and the bubbles (short ideas) before many investors find them.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.