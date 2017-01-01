Target: Headwinds Are Temporary, Strong Earnings Growth Ahead

Jan. 14, 2023 9:59 AM ETTarget Corporation (TGT)1 Comment
Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
930 Followers

Summary

  • Comparable sales increased by 2.7% in the third quarter compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Nonetheless, high inflation will put pressure on its revenue and earnings streams as the cost of goods rises.
  • The recent drop in share price is good news for the stock's valuation.
  • Although 27 analysts have downgraded the stock, they predict strong earnings growth in the coming years.
  • Still, I would sit on the sidelines and buy Target when inflationary pressures are lower.

A Target store in Houston, Texas, USA on March 13, 2022.

JHVEPhoto

Introduction

Target (NYSE:TGT) has experienced a significant increase in revenue and earnings over the last 5 years. The company returned more cash to shareholders through dividend increases and share repurchases. Now that the stock has been in bear territory

This article was written by

Yannick Frey profile picture
Yannick Frey
930 Followers
Yannick is a passionate investor from the Netherlands who shares his analyses with other investors on Seeking Alpha. In doing so, he looks for companies with the following characteristics:1. Companies that are growing in both revenue, earnings and free cash flow.2. Companies that have excellent growth prospects.3. Stocks with favorable valuations.He prefers steadily growing companies with high free cash flow margins, dividend stocks and stocks with generous share repurchase programs.Disclaimer: My articles do not provide financial advice, they reflect my own findings and insights.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.