SOXL: A Risky Way To Play The Semi Rebound

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
144 Followers

Summary

  • SOXL is a 3x leveraged ETF that allows traders to make a bullish bet on the trajectory of the semiconductor industry.
  • Traders need to be aware of the mechanics of leveraged ETFs before even thinking about buying one, and understand they are not intended for long-term investing.
  • If a lot of different factors have positive outcomes the semiconductor industry could see a swift rebound in 2023, sending the SOXL sharply higher like in 2020-2021.
  • For traders that are extremely bullish on semis and understand the risks, SOXL could be a way to take advantage of a rebound in semis.

Computer hard disk drive HDD and micro proseccor

delihayat

Investment Thesis

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor 3x Bull Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXL) is a way for bullish investors to play a rebound in the semiconductor industry. There is a high amount of risk involved in these types of exchange

This article was written by

UFD Capital profile picture
UFD Capital
144 Followers
UFD Capital, LLC is an investment advisory firm providing advice solely to institutional clients, with a focus on value oriented strategies. UFD Capital, LLC is the general partner and investment manager of UFD Capital Value Fund, LP.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SOXL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article owns calls in SOXL.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.