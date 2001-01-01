Avoid Church & Dwight: Margins Contracting, Organic Growth Slowing

Jan. 14, 2023 11:30 PM ETChurch & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)
Summary

  • CHD is a leading consumer products company with many leading brands like Arm & Hammer and Waterpik.
  • It has outperformed the market in the past decade by employing an acquisition-led business strategy.
  • However, with profit margins contracting for the sector and earnings growth set to slow for CHD, it is hard to see how the company can maintain a premium multiple.
  • A sector median 19x Fwd P/E multiple suggests fair value is $60.

Arm and Hammer Baking Soda

NoDerog

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has been a top performing consumer products company, outperforming the S&P 500 in the past decade by relying on its acquisition-led business strategy.

However, it is currently valued at 27.6x Fwd P/E with

CHD's power brands

Figure 1 - CHD's power brands (CHD investor presentation)

CHD business mix

Figure 2 - CHD business mix (CHD investor presentation)

CHD has grown through acquisitions

Figure 3 - CHD has grown through acquisitions (CHD investor presentation)

CHD's acquisition strategy

Figure 4 - CHD's acquisition strategy (CHD investor presentation)

CHD historical revenues and gross margins

Figure 5 - CHD historical revenues and gross margin (Author created with data from roic.ai)

CHD historical operating profits and margin

Figure 6 - CHD historical operating profits and margin (Author created with data from roic.ai)

CHD has massively outperformed the market

Figure 7 - CHD has massively outperformed the market (Seeking Alpha)

Consumer staple sector profit margins

Figure 8 - Consumer staple sector profit margins are rolling over (yardeni.com)

Consumer staple sector valuations at multi-decade highs

Figure 9 - Consumer staple sector valuations at multi-decade highs (yardeni.com)

Consumers have been trading down

Figure 10 - Consumers have been trading down (CHD investor presentation)

CHD's vitamin business has been hard hit by the consumer slowdown

Figure 11 - CHD's vitamin business has been hard hit by consumer slowdown (CHD investor presentation)

CHD's water floss business has been hit as well

Figure 12 - CHD's water floss business has been hit as well (CHD investor presentation)

CHD saw negative organic sales growth in Q3/2022

Figure 13 - CHD saw negative organic sales growth in Q3/2022 (CHD Q3/2022 earnings report)

CHD has underperformed the S&P in the past year

Figure 14 - CHD has underperformed the S&P in the past year (Seeking Alpha)

CHD continues to trade at a premium valuation

Figure 15 - CHD continues to trade at a premium valuation (Seeking Alpha)

S&P 500 valuation multiple

Figure 16 - S&P 500 valuation multiple (wsj.com)

CHD has grown slower than its peers

Figure 17 - CHD has grown slower than its peers (Seeking Alpha)

Consumer sentiment survey showed sharp rebound in January

Figure 18 - University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey showed sharp rebound in January (University of Michigan)

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

