The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
1/30
|
2/15
|
0.22
|
0.24
|
9.09%
|
2.07%
|
12
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
1/19
|
1/31
|
0.0458
|
0.0459
|
0.22%
|
2.77%
|
9
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
1/24
|
2/6
|
0.4
|
0.46
|
15.00%
|
2.40%
|
12
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/30
|
2/15
|
0.121667
|
0.1225
|
0.68%
|
4.20%
|
13
Decreases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Decrease
|
Years
|
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.
|
(AQN)
|
0.1808
|
0.1085
|
-39.99%
|
14
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 16
Markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tuesday Jan 17 (Ex-Div 1/18)
None
Wednesday Jan 18 (Ex-Div 1/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
2/17
|
1.2
|
258.46
|
1.86%
|
29
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
1/31
|
0.08
|
13.74
|
6.99%
|
11
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
2/10
|
1.26
|
240.29
|
2.10%
|
31
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
1/31
|
0.0459
|
19.92
|
2.77%
|
9
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
2/15
|
0.9133
|
150.88
|
2.42%
|
66
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
2/3
|
0.22
|
50.52
|
1.74%
|
47
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
1/31
|
0.42
|
87.06
|
1.93%
|
49
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
2/24
|
0.78
|
128.51
|
2.43%
|
17
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
3/1
|
0.375
|
160.92
|
0.93%
|
11
Thursday Jan 19 (Ex-Div 1/20)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
2/3
|
0.37
|
49.03
|
3.02%
|
12
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
2/14
|
0.47
|
77.85
|
2.41%
|
59
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
1/31
|
0.1525
|
12.81
|
4.76%
|
10
Friday Jan 20 (Ex-Div 1/23)
None
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
1/18
|
0.44
|
3.1%
|
Balchem Corporation
|
(BCPC)
|
1/20
|
0.71
|
0.5%
|
Erie Indemnity Company
|
(ERIE)
|
1/20
|
1.19
|
1.9%
|
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FMAO)
|
1/20
|
0.21
|
3.1%
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
1/20
|
0.34
|
4.6%
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
1/18
|
0.4
|
2.7%
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
1/20
|
0.16
|
4.1%
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
1/23
|
0.1
|
0.1%
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
1/18
|
0.78
|
0.8%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
1/19
|
0.52
|
2.3%
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
1/20
|
0.341
|
3.2%
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
1/20
|
0.375
|
1.2%
|
Roper Technologies, Inc.
|
(ROP)
|
1/23
|
0.6825
|
0.6%
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
1/23
|
0.09
|
1.4%
|
Xcel Energy Inc.
|
(XEL)
|
1/20
|
0.4875
|
2.7%
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HBNC, RGLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Comments