Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 1/30 2/15 0.22 0.24 9.09% 2.07% 12 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/19 1/31 0.0458 0.0459 0.22% 2.77% 9 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 1/24 2/6 0.4 0.46 15.00% 2.40% 12 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/30 2/15 0.121667 0.1225 0.68% 4.20% 13 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

Company Symbol Old Rate New Rate Decrease Years Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) 0.1808 0.1085 -39.99% 14 Click to enlarge

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 16

Markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday Jan 17 (Ex-Div 1/18)

None

Wednesday Jan 18 (Ex-Div 1/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2/17 1.2 258.46 1.86% 29 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 1/31 0.08 13.74 6.99% 11 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 2/10 1.26 240.29 2.10% 31 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/31 0.0459 19.92 2.77% 9 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 2/15 0.9133 150.88 2.42% 66 Pentair plc (PNR) 2/3 0.22 50.52 1.74% 47 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 1/31 0.42 87.06 1.93% 49 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 2/24 0.78 128.51 2.43% 17 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/1 0.375 160.92 0.93% 11 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 19 (Ex-Div 1/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 2/3 0.37 49.03 3.02% 12 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 2/14 0.47 77.85 2.41% 59 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 1/31 0.1525 12.81 4.76% 10 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 20 (Ex-Div 1/23)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 1/18 0.44 3.1% Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 1/20 0.71 0.5% Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) 1/20 1.19 1.9% Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO) 1/20 0.21 3.1% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 1/20 0.34 4.6% Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 1/18 0.4 2.7% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 1/20 0.16 4.1% HEICO Corporation (HEI) 1/23 0.1 0.1% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 1/18 0.78 0.8% Owens Corning (OC) 1/19 0.52 2.3% Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 1/20 0.341 3.2% Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/20 0.375 1.2% Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP) 1/23 0.6825 0.6% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 1/23 0.09 1.4% Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) 1/20 0.4875 2.7% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

