Big 5 Sporting Goods: Caution - Headwinds Remain In Play

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.92K Followers

Summary

  • While pent-up demand from the pandemic in 2021 resulted in challenging comps in the latest quarter for Big 5 Sporting Goods, the question now is: how much demand is in place now?
  • The headwinds weighing on BGFV remain in place, and it doesn't look like they're going away in the near term.
  • It looks to me like it's going to be a tough first half for BGFV, but it could be a tough full year as well.
  • While the stock has bounced strongly off its 52-week low of $8.36, I think it could fall much further if its next earnings report is weak, as well as guidance.
Sports balls on the field with yard line. Soccer ball, American football and Baseball in yellow glove on green grass. Outdoors

anton5146

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has had a tough year, experiencing the headwinds that most industries have been experiencing, with the high probability the headwinds aren't going to go away any time soon.

I think the near-term performance of

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.92K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.