U.S. Treasury Reaches Its Debt Ceiling

Jan. 15, 2023 12:15 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, NAPR, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ, RWK, RWL, RYARX, RYJ, RYT, RZG, RZV
James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.63K Followers

Summary

  • U.S. nearing its statutory debt limit of ~$31.281 trillion.
  • Congressional gridlock on changing the debt limit appears likely.
  • Fed QT roll-off of $60 billion in U.S. Treasury securities is continuing.
  • Secretary of Treasury, Yellen, has warned the Speaker of the U.S. House that the existing debt limit is forecast to be reached on January 19, 2023.
  • Recent Congressional dealings regarding the nation's debt ceiling have tended to cause market turmoil.

Rabbit and magic wand

Ljupco/iStock via Getty Images

In a January 13, 2023 letter to Kevin McCarthy, Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen warned that the nation's debt limit was projected to reach its limit on January 19, 2023. The current

This article was written by

James V. Baker profile picture
James V. Baker
2.63K Followers
I am the author of Asset/Liability Management (1981) and The Investor's Guide to Cannabis Stocks (2021). After enjoying a successful and varied career as an author, commercial banker, investment banker, city treasurer, investment adviser, NASD arbitrator, consultant, tenured university professor and tennis professional, I retired to South Florida. My academic credentials include having earned a masters degree in Economics and a doctorate degree in Finance. In 1979, I founded a successful nationwide investment banking firm now known as The Baker Group and in the 1980s I had my own family of mutual funds. I am a Contributor to Seeking Alpha which has published more than 80 of my articles. My speeches, tweets, articles, and books on banking, the economy, and cannabis stocks have garnered significant interest from investors worldwide.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.