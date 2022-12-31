Citigroup: Mr. Market Is Frustrated With No Buybacks

Jan. 15, 2023 6:30 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)C.PJ, C.PK7 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.62K Followers

Summary

  • Citi reached its milestone of 13% CET1, yet refuses to buy back shares.
  • The culprit is the expected disposal of Mexico consumer operations expected in Q1 that will cause a temporary capital headwind.
  • By 2H2023, Citi should be buying back shares like a drunken sailor.
  • Citi is the best risk/reward opportunity in the large U.S. banking space.

Citigroup Reports 25 Percent Drop In Quarterly Earnings

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Citigroup (NYSE:C) reported its Q4'2022 earnings before the market opened on Friday the 13th of January. Like many other investors, I was keenly looking out for the reported common equity tier 1 ("CET1") number. Like many investors

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
8.62K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (7)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.