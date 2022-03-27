BlackRock: Q4 Earnings Beat With Strong Institutional Inflows

Jan. 15, 2023 12:39 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)1 Comment
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Blackrock is the world's largest asset manager with over $8 trillion in assets across its range of popular funds and ETFs.
  • The company reported solid financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, beating both revenue and earnings estimates.
  • BlackRock reported strong net institutional inflows of $76 billion in Q4'22.

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

Blackrock (NYSE:BLK) is the world's largest asset manager, with over $8 trillion in assets under management. The company effectively "owns the market" through its family of exchange-traded funds [ETFs], under the "iShares" brand name. Given many analysts have

Chart
Data by YCharts

Revenue Blackrock

Revenue Blackrock (Q4,22 report)

Blackrock Inflows

Blackrock Inflows (Q4,22 report)

Institutional inflows

Institutional inflows (Q4,22 report)

Retail net Inflows

Retail outflows (Q4,22 report)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (Q3,22 report)

Blackrock stock valuation 1

Blackrock stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insight)

Blackrock stock valuation 2

Blackrock stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.52K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.