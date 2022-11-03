Rates are down, the dollar is weakening, the VIX is plunging, commodities prices are surging, and the stock market is working hard to stay afloat. This is probably not a good sign for stocks once financial conditions begin to tighten again, which at some point they should, as long as the Fed wants them to.
The Fed may have an opportunity to push this week when Vice-Chair Lael Brainard speaks on January 19. She is one of the more dovish Fed members. This would make her pushing back against the recent easing of financial conditions all the more meaningful.
It could be a huge blow to the bulls. Despite the recent easing of financial conditions, stocks have struggled. Since November 3, 2022, the dollar has weakened dramatically, nearly 10%, a massive move in a short time for a currency. Over that same time, the 10-year rate has fallen more than 70 bps, while the VIX has dropped from 24.6 to 18.3. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up a mere 6% over that time and appears to be range bound.
On top of that, there was a massive easing of financial conditions, with the Chicago Fed Adjusted National Financial Conditions index dropping sharply. On November 4, financial conditions were near neutral; today, they are at a point that could be called accommodative. The last time the adjusted national financial conditions index was at this point was back in March, and the S&P 500 was trading around 4,200.
So while the S&P 500 can rally further should financial conditions ease more, the S&P 500 index hasn't rallied very far yet. This is important because if the Fed is in the mindset of trying to keep financial conditions tight and begins to push back against the market, then financial conditions will just start to tighten again, sending stocks lower.
If the Fed has given up its battle against inflation, and to this point, that doesn't seem to be the case, and the Fed allows financial conditions to ease further, then stocks could run higher. But to this point, the Fed has not signaled that, and in the FOMC minutes, they talked about the unwarranted easing of financial conditions. The odds that the Fed will likely have a significant policy shift between now and the next Fed meeting in February are probably low, meaning financial conditions should begin to tighten. Even following this week's inline CPI report, Fed officials continue to talk about raising rates and targeting a 5% overnight rate.
A good tell will be this week when Lael Brainard speaks on January 19. She has been on the more dovish side of things in the past, and commentary from her that sticks to the script of warning markets against the unwarranted easing of financial conditions would certainly not be welcomed the news and likely trigger the next round financial conditions tightening.
Despite all of the excitement because of the S&P 500's two-week win streak to start 2023, it is essential to remember that this is a market that has seemingly gone nowhere over the past month despite a massive amount of financial conditions easing, which one could argue should have led to a much bigger rally than what has been witnessed.
The bears may have much more control over this market than the bulls think.
I am Michael Kramer, the founder of Mott Capital Management. I focus on macro themes and trends, look for long-term thematic growth investments, and use options data to find unusual activity.
I use my over 25 years of experience as a buy-side trader, analyst, and portfolio manager, to explain the twists and turns of the stock market and where it may be heading next.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Charts used with the permission of Bloomberg Finance LP. This report contains independent commentary to be used for informational and educational purposes only. Michael Kramer is a member and investment adviser representative with Mott Capital Management. Mr. Kramer is not affiliated with this company and does not serve on the board of any related company that issued this stock. All opinions and analyses presented by Michael Kramer in this analysis or market report are solely Michael Kramer's views. Readers should not treat any opinion, viewpoint, or prediction expressed by Michael Kramer as a specific solicitation or recommendation to buy or sell a particular security or follow a particular strategy. Michael Kramer's analyses are based upon information and independent research that he considers reliable, but neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees its completeness or accuracy, and it should not be relied upon as such. Michael Kramer is not under any obligation to update or correct any information presented in his analyses. Mr. Kramer's statements, guidance, and opinions are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Past performance of an index is not an indication or guarantee of future results. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Exposure to an asset class represented by an index may be available through investable instruments based on that index. Neither Michael Kramer nor Mott Capital Management guarantees any specific outcome or profit. You should be aware of the real risk of loss in following any strategy or investment commentary presented in this analysis. Strategies or investments discussed may fluctuate in price or value. Investments or strategies mentioned in this analysis may not be suitable for you. This material does not consider your particular investment objectives, financial situation, or needs and is not intended as a recommendation appropriate for you. You must make an independent decision regarding investments or strategies in this analysis. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Before acting on information in this analysis, you should consider whether it is suitable for your circumstances and strongly consider seeking advice from your own financial or investment adviser to determine the suitability of any investment.
