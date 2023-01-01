Marta Klos

By Wei Siong Cheong, CFA

China’s emergence from COVID lockdowns could trigger a cyclical upswing, benefiting real estate and convertible bonds.

China is rapidly unwinding its “zero covid policy.” While this has led to an unprecedented rise in infections, we might already be past the peak of the current COVID wave. High-frequency mobility data has started to show a significant rebound from December lows, especially in higher-tier cities. The government estimates that passenger turnover could reach 80% or more of pre-pandemic levels during the upcoming Lunar New Year travel season. In our view, a faster-than-expected reopening, coupled with easier property sector policies and tech sector regulations, is likely to tilt the economy toward a strong and early cyclical recovery this year.

Pent-up demand, supported by high excess savings, will likely drive a major surge in consumption during the initial recovery period. Sectors benefitting from this recovery could include transportation (e.g., airlines), retail (e.g., restaurants), outbound tourism (e.g., Macau gaming and Hong Kong retailers), consumer discretionary (e.g., apparels) and healthcare (e.g., medical services). Meanwhile, fiscal and monetary policies should remain largely growth supportive, especially in the absence of any meaningful inflationary pressures.

We believe there will be broad-based ramifications for the financial markets. Valuations on China equities are attractive, and the asset class should see strong momentum in the first half of the year. In fixed income, we are especially enthusiastic about the prospects of convertible and property sector bonds. Convertible bonds participate in equity upside with limited downside risks. On the property front, a significant portion of China’s high yield property bond universe is trading at distressed levels. The recent emphasis on improving the balance sheets and financing capability of “systemically important” developers reflects regulators’ intention to support the sector and “ringfence” better names. Homebuyer sentiment will also likely improve amid economic recovery, reviving contracted sales. We believe these factors have not been fully priced in by investors and that the sector should provide a source of potential upside in the months ahead. In contrast, we are less optimistic on the outlook for duration. In our view, stronger growth and increased supply pressure should keep rates grinding higher for most of 2023.

Such a backdrop, with a stronger credit market but higher rates outlook, may be incorporated into a total return strategy, allowing investors to potentially benefit from appreciation potential tied to credit-quality improvements, while higher core yields should provide a better carry environment.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.