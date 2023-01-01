Leo Lithium: West Africa's Premier Lithium Play

Jan. 15, 2023 2:41 AM ETLeo Lithium Limited (LLLAF)TSLA
ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Leo Lithium's Goulamina project touts big promise for Africa's fledgling battery minerals industry.
  • Wealthy Chinese backers have secured offtake deals to supply domestic battery chemical output.
  • Multiple risks remain to get the project off the ground.

Electric car lithium battery pack and power connections

kynny

General Overview

Lithium’s importance in the development of a growing battery electric vehicle industry is key. As governments jump on the green energy bandwagon, pledging notable changes in energy consumption and a safeguarding of the environment, mineral resource output has become

Lithium prices

Trading Economics

Project comparison chart

Leo Lithium

Project map

Leo Lithium

Construction works

Leo Lithium

Project logistics

Leo Lithium

This article was written by

ZMK Capital profile picture
ZMK Capital
1.35K Followers
ZMK Capital is a Southeast Asian based prop trading desk focusing on long/ short macro set ups globally. Additionally, the desk publishes equity specific research, ETF overviews, earnings plays and macro-economic analysis. Current focal points include the global energy market, commodities, interest rates and Fx. Beyond managing money in these markets, interests include data science linked to securities markets, game theory & professional sports.Feel free to direct message me if you are interested in being part of a community of prop traders, investors & money managers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.