Warnings Over Britain's 'Long' And 'Deep' Recession Are Exaggerated

Summary

  • Despite a better-than-expected November GDP figure, UK growth prospects look challenging.
  • The jobs market was a commonly cited reason in the FT survey for potential UK underperformance this year, and there’s no doubt that Britain’s situation looks somewhat unique.
  • UK house prices are already down by 3.4% from the peak last August, and the sharp rise in mortgage rates through the autumn suggests steeper falls are likely.
  • Tentative optimism has crept back into the European outlook over recent weeks as energy prices have continued to tumble and gas storage levels appear unseasonally healthy.

Data over London landmarks, office buildings & executives.

Simon Carter Peter Crowther

By James Smith, Developed Markets Economist

Despite a better-than-expected November GDP figure, UK growth prospects look challenging. A recession is likely through the first half of 2023, but predictions that Britain’s downturn will eclipse the rest of the

Unlikely virtually anywhere else, UK inactivity rates have trended higher since Covid

Source: Macrobond/OECD data

The UK's recruitment challenges appear to be easing

Source: Macrobond (Bank of England Decision Maker Panel)

The vast majority of UK mortgages are fixed, albeit not always for that long

Source: Bank of England

Just over a quarter of UK households have a mortgage

Source: OECD

The UK's gas storage capacity is low compared to much of Europe

The UK has been a clear underperformer on investment

Source: Macrobond, ING calculations - Calculated using OECD National Accounts data, and excluding dwellings investment from total gross capital formation

UK investment intentions are turning south

Source: Macrobond - Range of indicators includes investment-related survey questions from the CBI and Bank of England

