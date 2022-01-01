A New Year's Resolution On Agency MBS

Jan. 15, 2023 3:34 AM ETLMBS, VMBS, SPMB, JMBS, MBB, VABS, DEED, BKT, MBSD, MTGP, CMBS, JLS
Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
468 Followers

Summary

  • MBS valuations are attractive both relative to their own post-Global Financial Crisis history and relative to investment grade corporate bonds.
  • The sharp slowdown in housing activities indicates lower organic supply of MBS, slower prepayment speed, and less paying down of the Federal Reserve’s MBS holdings.
  • Agency MBS are starting to exhibit almost positive convexity, which is unprecedented in history, providing great fundamental value.

Mortgage Backed Security MBS is shown using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

By Tracy Chen, CFA, CAIA

We identified the opportunity in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the fourth quarter of 2022, based on the cheap valuation of agency MBS spread to U.S. Treasuries. MBS valuations are attractive both relative to

US Housing Activity

MBS Spreads

Option Adusted Spreads

Agency MBS

This article was written by

Brandywine Global Investment Management profile picture
Brandywine Global Investment Management
468 Followers
We believe in the power of value investing, looking beyond short-term, conventional thinking to pursue long-term value. Since 1986, our global experience has generated investment insights and a range of differentiated fixed income, equity, and alternative solutions. As an independent affiliate of Legg Mason, Brandywine Global offers the advantages of an investment boutique backed by the resources and infrastructure of one of the world's leading asset managers. With headquarters in Philadelphia and offices in London, Singapore, San Francisco, Toronto, and Montreal, we are committed to bringing value to all relationships. For important disclosure visit: goo.gl/TMjwf2

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.