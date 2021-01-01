Tradeweb Exchange-Traded Funds Update - December 2022

Summary

  • Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 47.8 billion in December, while the proportion of transactions processed via Tradeweb’s Automated Intelligent Execution (AiEX) tool was 80%.
  • Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in December 2022 amounted to USD 54.7 billion. Overall trading activity for the year was nearly USD 630 billion, a 106% increase from 2021.
  • As a percentage of total notional value, equities accounted for 50% and fixed income for 41%, with the remainder comprising commodity and specialty ETFs.

Person working on computer to ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.

Khaosai Wongnatthakan

The following data is derived from trading activity on the Tradeweb Markets institutional European- and U.S.-listed ETF platforms.

European-Listed ETFs

Total traded volume

Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 47.8 billion in December, while

volume by asset class

top 10 by traded notional volume

asset class as a percentage of notional value traded

top 10 by traded notional volume

