Skechers U.S.A.: Growing As A Competitively Priced Comfort Brand

Jan. 15, 2023 3:44 AM ETSkechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
294 Followers

Summary

  • Skechers is a smaller player in the fiercely competitive footwear industry, growing revenue and increasing margins through an off and online direct-to-customer strategy, providing good quality at affordable pricing.
  • Tapping into the APAC market's booming potential through new stores and brand promotion, such as an agreement with K-pop star Cha Eun-Woo as a celebrity ambassador.
  • Cautious of the cyclical nature of the shoe industry, consumer discretionary headwinds and uncertainty around consumer spending.
Skechers New York City

wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

90s footwear manufacturer Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) followed in the footsteps of larger, more established peers to grow its firm quickly through advertising and celebrity endorsements. SKX has been a worthy stock to hold on to in the short and long

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
294 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.