CPI: Saved By Falling Energy Prices

SchiffGold profile picture
SchiffGold
3.07K Followers

Summary

  • The CPI cooled again in December driven by a massive fall in Energy prices.
  • A big driver behind the fall in Energy prices has been the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
  • Lower inflation is “good for gold” as the Fed can theoretically pull back on hikes.

CPI income tax US economy and europe us dollar GDP Growth in asia stock price growth and earning

primeimages

By SchiffGold

The CPI cooled again in December driven by a massive fall in Energy prices. As shown below, the fall in Energy has been a big reason for the recent drop in inflation. Commodities have also been a driver down

Seasonally Adjusted MoM Price Increases by Weighted Category

Figure: 1 Month Over Month Inflation

Strategic Petroleum Reserve Number of Barrels

Figure: 2 SPR Inventory

Monthly Depletion of SPR

Figure: 3 SPR MoM

Unadjusted YoY Price Increases by Weighted Category

Figure: 4 Year Over Year Inflation

MoM vs TTM Average

Figure: 5 MoM vs TTM

Categories - Month over Month and Year over Year Data

Figure: 6 Inflation Detail

Inflation comparing current to historical (Source: Fed)

Figure: 7 Current vs History

Aggregate YoY CPI (Source: Federal Reserve)

Figure: 8 Fed CPI

CPI YoY Unadjusted Recalculated back to 2012

Figure: 9 Historical CPI

This article was written by

Comments (1)

