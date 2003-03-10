Emerging Markets - Better Times Appear Ahead

Jan. 15, 2023 4:59 AM ETGBFAX, PROSY, PROSF, HDB, KAKZF, CEGHF, BDGSF, MOVYY, BEKE, NHNCF, GDS
VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.1K Followers

Summary

  • A weaker inflationary impulse combined with the rapid reversal of China’s Zero-Covid policy set up a favorable environment for the outperformance of emerging markets stocks.
  • The great reset in growth company valuations bodes particularly well for global growth investors.
  • We stick to our view that as far as manufacturing is concerned, the companies of North East Asia will continue to dominate the space.

BRICS economy and policies concept : Flags of BRICS or group of five major emerging national economy i.e Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa. BRICS members are all leading developing countries.

William_Potter

We believe that a weaker inflationary impulse combined with the rapid reversal of China’s Zero-Covid policy set up a favorable environment for the outperformance of emerging markets stocks in 4Q 2022.

The VanEck Emerging Markets Fund (GBFAX

This article was written by

VanEck profile picture
VanEck
3.1K Followers
VanEck’s mission is to offer investors intelligently designed investment strategies that capitalize on targeted market opportunities. VanEck seeks to provide long-term competitive performance through active and index strategies based on creative investment approaches and portfolio delivery.At VanEck we are driven by innovation, our hallmark since the company’s founding in 1955. Our efficiently-constructed investment strategies benefit from our experience and in-depth knowledge of targeted asset classes. Our actively managed VanEck Funds target natural resource equities and commodities, emerging market equities, global fixed income, and liquid alternatives. Security selection is the cornerstone of our approach to managing these funds. Our index-based VanEck Vectors ETFs are purpose-built, aimed at either providing exposure to asset classes that are underrepresented in investor portfolios or offering a superior approach to established investment categories. We offer unique, actively managed investment portfolios in hard assets, emerging markets, precious metals including gold, and other alternative asset classes. Headquartered in New York City, we have a network of offices worldwide, including offices in Sydney (Australia), Shanghai (China), Frankfurt (Germany), Madrid (Spain), and Pfaeffikon (Switzerland).Disclosure: http://www.vaneck.com/seeking-alpha-terms-and-conditions/

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.