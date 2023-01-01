Asset Allocation Committee Outlook Q1 2023: From Policy Risk To Recession Risk

Summary

  • Markets may be underestimating the stickiness of inflation and central banks’ determination to beat it - and what that means for growth and corporate earnings potential.
  • We favor fixed income and credit over equities, and investment grade over high yield.
  • Should inflation remain the key risk, equities and bonds are likely to remain correlated, supporting our view on the importance of alternative portfolio diversifiers.

Concept of business growth in finance. businessperson calculate income and profit on investments and an increase in the indicators of positive growth, with virtual holographic chart graph. rich, coin

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Commentary

Government bond yields have drifted lower and equity markets have rallied since our last Outlook. The Asset Allocation Committee (“the AAC” or “the Committee”) sees no imminent relief from the current challenging mix of slow real growth and tighter financial conditions, however, even

Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index levels

Source: FactSet. S&P Global. Chart shows the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Indices published by the Institute for Supply Management (U.S.), S&P Global (Eurozone) and au Jibun Bank (Japan). Data as of December 4, 2022. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

TOPIX Total Return Index (JPY) cumulative 2022 YTD outperformance over MSCI All Country World Total Return Index (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/USD' title='ProShares Trust - ProShares Ultra Semiconductors'>USD</a>), percentage points

Source: FactSet, MSCI. Data as of December 21, 2022. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Spread of equity index earnings yield over local two-year government bond yield

Source: FactSet. Data as of November 30, 2022. Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Bond index yields

Source: FactSet. Data as of December 21, 2022. Indices are Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index (Global Investment Grade), ICE BofA U.S. High Yield Bond Index (U.S. High Yield), ICE BofA Euro High Yield Bond Index (Euro High Yield), JPMorgan EMBI Global Diversified Index (Emerging Markets Debt), Bloomberg U.S. High Yield Index (1– 3 Years) (Short Duration High Yield), ICE BofA Global Hybrid Corporate Index (Corporate Hybrids). Nothing herein constitutes a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed or any historical results. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Global Equity Market Views

Global Equity Market Views

Fixed Income Market Views

Fixed Income Market Views

Real and Alternatives Asset Market Views

Real and Alternatives Asset Market Views

