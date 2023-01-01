Previously here on SA Jenks Jumps and Gabriele Greco both highlighted the hidden value of Acacia (NASDAQ:ACTG).
Their research was solid but unfortunately, the value did not materialize leaving investors probably in a “bagholder” situation.
The reasons for things going wrong are:
Already in Q1 2022 the management understood that the complex capital structure was the problem and for this reason, in Q2 2022 they started to work on a deal with Starboard
Okay. All right. Fair enough. And one last one. I mean with -- really. you've done such a fantastic job. Why haven't we seen some institutional buying of the stock? What's holding some of these folks back?
Clifford Press
It's a complicated question, I think there are - what I would say we have a sense of what would make the stock more attractive and I think we're well aware of the issues, and well seek to address hem in the future
Source: Q1 2022 Call Transcript
Our collaboration with Starboard Value has been built on the basis of contractual arrangements that have now matured. The appreciation in value has highlighted the need to revisit and expand on the terms of that initial partnership. In particular, we believe that simplifying Starboard's ownership structure in Acacia with clarity on capital resources can better position the company for the next phase of development. We are working with Starboard on simplifying this current ownership structure.
Source: Q1 2022 Call Transcript
Finally, on October 31, the company announced an agreement to streamline the Company’s capital structure. In particular:
The company expects a Book Value of $5.37 after the competition of the transaction.
The value of $5.37 is considering the private investments (Viamet, Amo Pharma e NovaBiotics) at cost - c.$53.1m
Regarding the other two investments: If Malin PLC is right, ACTG’s ownership should be valued at $151m.
The total value of the private portfolio would result in c. $163.5m – which is equivalent to c. $1.45 per share.
Using a simple SOTP analysis can miss a discount on the fund holdings. Holdings can trade at discount forever when investors do not have confidence in the management or the investments are not easy to value. The same companies can trade at a premium when confidence is high.
Starboard is for sure a five-star management so some investors can even think that ACTG should trade at a premium.
In my analysis, I am conservative and still use some discounts. Based on my analysis, as you can see below, ACTG’s upside is between 27% and 43%.
