A recession may temporarily ease inflation, but it's likely to rebound once the Fed shifts focus to fighting the recession. We examine the implications in our first commentary of the new year.

Happy New Year! Welcome to our first missive of 2023. Generally, we try to keep our updates upbeat and optimistic. Yet, investors have recently found our outlook sobering when tasked with reporting the facts. I picked up the monikers “Dark Dave” and “Doomsday Dave” after warning investors about the risks of high inflation over the past two years. These nicknames always deliver on giving my colleagues a good laugh and acknowledging this publicly is sure to make them stick!

Not out of the woods just yet

Inflation is finally falling. That is great news. If the peak level of inflation we experienced in 2022 continued, our money would be worth nearly 50% less in five years! This highlights how disruptive inflation is and why investors must protect themselves. We have been warning that stocks and bonds alone will not get the job done during a period of high inflation. Since high inflation has materialized, the negative performance of stocks and bonds and the positive performance of real assets drive this point home.

Risk assets may continue to rally as inflation softens. However, over the medium term, investors should brace for potential stagflation. There is significant likelihood of a recession in the third or fourth quarter of this year triggered by both restrictive monetary policy and elevated inflation. Inflation is expected to remain significantly above 2% for an extended period of time (think years, not months). The lessons from other high inflationary periods teach us that we are likely to be in an extended period of above-target inflation with several peaks and troughs.

Stop signs at every corner

Higher interest rates, by design, are intended to curb economic activity. Not all rate hiking cycles have ended in recessions, but many have. This is especially true during periods of high inflation. The Fed funds rate is at 4.33%, and the Fed is signaling that interest rates of 5% may be “sufficiently restrictive” to fight inflation.

Fed Fund Peak vs. U.S. Recessions – 1954 to 2022

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, VanEck. Data as of December 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Another way to look at this is through the lens of unemployment. On average, recessions occurred five months after the low in unemployment. The current unemployment rate is at a near-term low of 3.5%. Based on the slowdown in corporate earnings and increasing layoff announcements by major corporations, it appears likely to be heading higher.

Unemployment Rate vs. U.S. Recessions – 1954 to 2022

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, VanEck. Data as of December 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Recessions are a clear negative for most equities. Stock market bottoms occurred, on average, eight months after the start of past recessions.

S&P 500 vs. U.S. Recessions – 1954 to 2022

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, VanEck. Data as of December 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

A recession should temporarily ease inflation. However, inflation will likely rebound once the Fed pivots from inflation-fighting mode to recession-fighting mode because the structural inflationary forces are expected to take an extended period of time to resolve.

Approaching things from every direction

The economic regime that we have outlined is ideal for investments that can generate real positive returns by benefiting from supply and demand imbalances (commodities and natural resource equities), maintaining profit margins (natural resource equities, infrastructure, and other real assets), and generating a yield in excess of the inflation rate (high yield debt and equities).

VanEck has many offerings that provide these exposures. We continue to encourage investors to consider the VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) and the VanEck Dynamic High Income ETF (INC).

We recently launched the VanEck Commodity Strategy ETF (PIT). The ticker PIT is a nod to commodity trading pits of the past, where floor brokers would trade different commodities. This active ETF is designed to outperform by allocating more heavily to the commodities with the most favorable risk and return profiles while simultaneously seeking to benefit from the roll yield or mispricing of individual commodity curves.

We launched this fund based on our view that we are in the early stages of a commodity super cycle, resulting from years of underinvestment in production. The chart below demonstrates that commodities typically experience extended bull and bear markets known as “super cycles.” On average, these super cycles last 17 years for bull markets and 20 years for bear markets.

Commodity Super Cycles – 1800 to 2022

Source: National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank (FRED), Commodity Research Bureau (CRB), Bloomberg, S&P Global. Data as of December 2022. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

We appreciate the read! Our promise to you is to continue to report the data as we see it and then use that information to find investments that we believe are well-positioned to thrive in the current environment.

