Sleep Number: Take A Nap On This Stock For A While

Jan. 15, 2023 7:25 AM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)
Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.92K Followers

Summary

  • Why I think SNBR's chip supply chain issue may be worse than it seems.
  • As the company stands today, if supply chain issues remain a significant headwind, it's going to be a tough year ahead.
  • With its share price plunging from approximately $150 per share on March 1, 2020, it looks like it has larger issues than the supply chain.
  • Once the macro-economic environment improves, along with consumer sentiment, the company could be positioned for a long-term, upward run.
  • In the short term, I think it jumping by almost 50 percent is getting far ahead of itself and is likely to correct.

Furniture Showroom With Different Bed Furnitures, Potted Plants And Side Tables. Cityscape From The Window.

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

The last earnings report from Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR), while not surprising, was still a disaster, as the company continues to face a number of headwinds that, so far, it hasn't been able to mitigate.

SNBR Chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gary Bourgeault profile picture
Gary Bourgeault
12.92K Followers
I am a former investment advisor and owner of several businesses. These days I invest only for myself while continuing to write on a variety of financial and economic topics.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.