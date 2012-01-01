SPHD Vs. XRLV: Comparing Low-Volatility ETFs

Summary

  • The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility Portfolio ETF (SPHD) is widely followed and reviewed on Seeking Alpha. It invests using the S&P 500 Low Volatility Dividend Index.
  • The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) wasn’t covered until recently after five years. It invests based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility Rate Response Index.
  • Here, I review both ETFs and each index, so readers understand how each ETF is driven by its underlying index.
  • The lesser-known ETF has shown better returns with lower risk. Yield seekers might stay with the SPHD ETF. That said, two other ETFs are presented that should be considered.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Market Volatility

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate)

Introduction

I came across the Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) recently when looking for a more "focused" Low-Volatility ETF. That preference is why I haven't used the

Chart
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

High Yield, Low Risk

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility

SPHD ETF

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Invesco

sector shifts

rate sensitivity

XRLV ticker

XRLV ETF

SPY ticker

Fidelity Investments

seeking alpha ratings

JEPI ticker

This article was written by

Comments (4)

