Summary

  • March-April 2022, UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's analysts and reporters combined to list five sets of stocks sorted as: “Inflation Busters.” Those five articles revealed 48 equities, with 43 paying dividends.
  • Article titles were, ’24 Pricing Power Performers’ [UBS]; ‘7 REITS Raising Dividends’ [KIP]; '10 Stocks for Rising Interest-Rates’ [KIP]; ‘5 Stocks to Stave-off Sizzling Inflation' [KIP]; ‘6 Dividend Stocks Whip Inflation [Barron’s]’.
  • Come 2023, 48 top inflation-busting stocks ranged 0.10% to 11.32% in annual yield and ranged 0.35% to 32.37% in one-year price-target-upsides per brokers 1/12/23-24.
  • Top-ten 2023 inflation-busting dividend stocks boasted net gains from 16.64% to 39% per YCharts forward-looking data 1/12/23.
  • $5k invested in the January lowest-priced five of ten top-yield Inflation Busters showed 28.71% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Little (lower-priced) stocks lead by over two and one quarter lengths on this ‘inflation busting’ pack into the new year.
Dog and Cactus - Humor Bizarre Excitement Balloon

ThomasVogel

Foreword

This article is based on five UBS, Kiplinger, and Barron's articles aimed at finding "Inflation Busting" stocks for 2022. The author believes these stock suggestions are prescient into the new year 2023. The title and links to the articles follow:

KBIB22 (1A) GAINERS JAN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (2) JAN23-24 Open source dog art DDC3 from dividenddogcatcher.com

Source: Open source dog art from dividenddogcatcher.com

KBIB22 (3A) 1-48BYTARGETS JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (3B) 1-50BY YIELD JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (4) UP/DNSIDES JAN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (5)10LIST JAN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (6) 10GAINS JAN23-24Source: YCharts.com

Source: YCharts.com

KBDBB22 (7)10BYPRICE JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (8) 48 BY SOURCE JAN23-24

Sources: Kiplinger.com, Barrons.com, YCharts.com

KBIB22 (9) 10 Ideal Inflation Busters JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

KBIB22 (10) Recent vs Fair Price Changes JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

