Inflation's Long Descent

Jan. 15, 2023 10:49 AM ET1 Comment
Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.3K Followers

Summary

  • The easing of price gains continues but may slow in coming months.
  • We note that the rapid deceleration observed in core over the past three months—a decline from nearly 6% to 3% on a three-month annualized basis—is unlikely to continue, while we see several indications that the 0.3% MoM rate could be the norm over the next six months.
  • We believe peak inflation is behind us, and our projections for inflation over the course of 2023 and 2024 changed little upon the release of December CPI.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

By Joseph Purtell

The easing of price gains continues but may slow in coming months.

This week’s U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading was in line with consensus expectations for December, with headline CPI decreasing 0.1% month over month (MoM) and increasing 6.5% year over year (YoY). Core

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman profile picture
Neuberger Berman
2.3K Followers
Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman’s team is more than 2,100 professionals. For five consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). Tenured, stable and long-term in focus, the firm has built a diverse team of individuals united in their commitment to delivering compelling investment results for our clients over the long term. That commitment includes active consideration of environmental, social and governance factors. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com.For important disclosures: https://www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications  Contact Us: Advisor Solutions (877) 628-2583 advisor@nb.com RIA & Family Office (888) 556-9030 riadesk@nb.com

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.