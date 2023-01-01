2023 Market Outlook: Inflation Likely To Continue Moderating

Summary

  • Inflation is likely to continue moderating, particularly if consumers exhaust excess savings later in the year.
  • Labor markets are not as strong as they may appear and are likely to weaken further as corporate profits come under pressure.
  • Equity markets do not appear to be pricing in a significant decline in profits, creating downside risk later in the year.
  • Bond markets are anticipating rate cuts but not financial distress. Labor markets will likely need to weaken substantially before the Fed pivots, regardless of inflation.

The path of equity markets going forward is likely to be largely determined by commodity prices, labor markets and consumer spending. If consumer spending can remain robust while inflation rapidly declines and financial conditions loosen, equity markets could continue to move

Personal Consumption Expenditures

Figure 1: Personal Consumption Expenditures (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

GSCI

Figure 2: GSCI (source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Quit Rate

Figure 3: Quit Rate (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Average Weekly Hours

Figure 4: Average Weekly Hours (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Hourly Wage Growth

Figure 5: Hourly Wage Growth (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Job Openings

Figure 6: Job Openings (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Gross Private Domestic Investment

Figure 7: Gross Private Domestic Investment (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

Personal Saving Rate

Figure 8: Personal Saving Rate (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

S&P 500 PE Ratio

Figure 9: S&P 500 PE Ratio (source: Created by author using data from multpl.com)

S&P 500 Sales Growth and Profit Margin

Figure 10: S&P 500 Sales Growth and Profit Margin (source: Created by author using data from multpl.com)

Yield Curve Slope and High Yield Spread

Figure 11: Yield Curve Slope and High Yield Spread (source: Created by author using data from The Federal Reserve)

I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

