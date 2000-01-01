Gold: Third Time's The Charm

Summary

  • Gold is on its third attempt at a major breakout.
  • It's been clear over the last ~9 months that enemy #1 for GLD/gold has been the USD.
  • What determines gold's value is monetary inflation, and gold is still ~15% below fair value today and will likely greatly exceed fair value.
  • Gold performs best during periods of high inflation and negative real yields.
  • Other bullish fundamentals supporting gold are the snowball effect because of rising interest rates, a peak in worldwide gold production, and consumer and central bank demand.
Gold bars

Comstock/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Since 2020, gold has made two attempts to break out above its 2011 peak of ~$1,900. Both attempts failed. After the early 2022 effort was unsuccessful, gold dropped all the way to the low $1,600s. However, since then, it's had a stunning reversal, and now

Long-term gold chart

StockCharts.com

Fed Rate Hikes 2022

Fed Rate Hikes 2022 (Forbes)

USD longterm chart

StockCharts.com

Gold vs. USD

StockCharts.com

Gold vs. USD

StockCharts.com

M2

FRED

Gold vs. M2

SomaBull Research

Historical Real Interest Rates

FRED

Gold's during stagflation

World Gold Council

CPI and Gold 1970s

FRED

Average interest rate on U.S. debt

Treasury.gov

Worldwide gold production

World Gold Council

India gold demand

World Gold Council

China gold demand

World Gold Council

Central Bank gold demand

World Gold Council

Comments (3)

