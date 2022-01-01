Lakeland Bancorp: Surging With Growth And Stability

Jan. 15, 2023 11:05 PM ETLakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)
Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
758 Followers

Summary

  • Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. had a solid performance this year.
  • Its impressive liquidity position is one of its cornerstones.
  • Market improvement is evident, but volatility should not be discounted.
  • Well-covered dividend payouts have attractive capacity and yields.
  • The stock price remains in a rally, approaching its 2022 starting price.

Withdraw or deposit from cash machine

Enes Evren

The market environment remains volatile despite the recent inflation lull. But Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) demonstrates resilience. It continues to balance growth with fundamental soundness. Its robust performance, shown by revenues and margins, is a testament to its durability. Also, it keeps

Interest Income And Interest Expense

Interest Income And Interest Expense (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Operating Margin

Operating Margin (MarketWatch And Author Estimation)

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate

Inflation Rate, Interest Rate, And Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio

Loans, Deposits, And Loan-To-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

Cash And Investments And Borrowings

Cash And Investments And Borrowings (MarketWatch)

This article was written by

Investigating The Stock Market profile picture
Investigating The Stock Market
758 Followers
Full-time equity analyst/Part-time Investor. Having adequate knowledge and reliable information can help in your investment decisions. Stock market success is possible as long as one is willing to study, risk, and learn.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.