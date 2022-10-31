DTD: Sell The WisdomTree Dividend ETF And Buy SCHD

Michael Fitzsimmons
Summary

  • As most investors already know, the dividend and high-dividend categories outperformed all other generic sectors during the 2022 bear market.
  • The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF is designed to give investors exposure to dividend-paying and dividend-growth companies.
  • Today, I'll take a close look at the DTD ETF to see if it might be a wise holding to add to your portfolio.
  • Top holdings include Exxon, Apple, Microsoft, Chevron, and AbbVie.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DTD) is designed to track the fundamentally-weighted WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Index, or the "WTDI": "The index is dividend weighted at the annual reconstitution in December to reflect the proportionate share of

2022 Returns By Category

DTD ETF Top-10 Holdings

Exxon Shareholder Rewards

Apple Stock Buybacks

Microsoft Buybacks

Abbvie Dividend Growth

DTD ETF Sector Allocation

DTD ETF Performance

DTD ETF Valuation

Comments (1)

