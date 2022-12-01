On Our Radar Screen For The Week Ahead

Jan. 15, 2023 10:58 PM ETFXA, FXC, CYB, EROTF, ULE, EUO, FXE, FXY, JYNFF, YCL, YCS, FXB, GBBEF, UUP, USDU, UDN
Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.38K Followers

Summary

  • The week ahead is chock full of economic data releases. While headline risk is associated with these economic reports, we suspect they will have little bearing on expectations of central bank policy.
  • The adjustment of interest rate expectations for the Fed has gone as far as it can ahead of the FOMC meeting on February 1, perhaps providing a more consolidative tone for the dollar after its recent slump.
  • The highlight of the week is the Bank of Japan meeting. After being taken by surprise last month, many market participants are cautious amid talk of follow-up action.

Business And Finance Concept Of A Bull Market Trend High Quality

Darren415

Originally posted on January 14, 2023

The week ahead is chock full of data, including Japan, the UK, and Australia's CPI. The UK and Australia report on the labor market. The US, UK, and Canada also report retail sales. The early Fed surveys from New York

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.38K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.