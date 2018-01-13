GoPro: Will Growing Recurring Revenue And Direct Sales Channels Be Enough

Jan. 16, 2023 12:01 AM ETGoPro, Inc. (GPRO)
Summary

  • GoPro has had a disappointing 5-year performance history on the stock market. While its IPO was priced at $24 per share, the stock has not broken past $13.54 in the last five years.
  • GoPro started to bundle its asset-light subscription model into the sale of Hero9 and COVID-19 pushed the company to take on direct sales, both growing revenue and boosting margins.
  • Cautious of strong headwinds on sales performance, the recessionary climate, damaged business reputation, competitors, and a lack of innovation.

Surfer

AleksandarNakic

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is a fundamentally better company than it was before 2020 for two reasons, it has grown its asset-light subscription model numbers by bundling it into attractive product offerings and increasing direct sales. The results have been

graph

Five-year stock trade (Seeking Alpha)

graph

GoPro shipments (Statista)

image offering

Offering with subscription (GoPro)

slide

Direct Sales and Subscriptions (Investor Presentation 2022)

graph

Total annual revenue (Seeking Alpha)

graph

Gross profit margin (Seeking Alpha)

table

Capital structure (Seeking Alpha)

graph

Levered cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

graph

Valuation (Seeking Alpha)

I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments

