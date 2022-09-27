BioVie Inc: A Catalyst-Rich Year Ahead

Jan. 16, 2023 12:04 AM ETBioVie Inc. (BIVI)BIIB
Ari Zoldan profile picture
Ari Zoldan
523 Followers

Summary

  • BioVie’s pipeline indications represent a combined addressable market size of more than $100 billion with high unmet medical needs.
  • Phase 2 trials have provided evidence to indicate that NE3107 may improve cognition and function in Alzheimer's disease and dementia and may enhance motor control in Parkinson’s disease.
  • Recent exciting findings indicated the potential of NE3107 to affect biomarkers of aging-related disease states in patients with Alzheimer’s disease.
  • A Catalyst-rich year is ahead with multiple clinical trial readouts that include all its three indications: Alzheimer's, Parkinson’s, and Ascites.
  • The recent stock price increase indicates the market’s confidence in the company’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its lead drug candidate, NE3107. I remain bullish on BioVie, given its two drug candidates' favorable risk-reward profiles.

Alzheimers Disease concept , Brain degenerative diseases Parkinson

juststock

Thesis

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) has gained considerable attention since the favorable preliminary data relating to NE3107's treatment for Alzheimer's disease in Phase 2 clinical trials. The multiple preclinical and clinical trials, including recent clinical data, set optimistic expectations for NE3107's future clinical

chart

6 months share price (ycharts)

Anticipated Timeline and Major Catalysts

Company presentation

graph-Molecular Neurodegeneration

Common Mechanism of Nero degeneration (chart- Molecular Neurodegeneration)

Comprehensive Review on Alzheimer's Disease: Causes and Treatment

Comprehensive Review on Alzheimer's Disease: Causes and Treatment (Molecules, 2020)

Chart of Alzheimer's Disease Pathway

Alzheimer's Disease Pathway (company presentation)

image of NE3107

NE3107 (Reading, C.L. et al. 2021)

Cognition diagram

CTAD Abstract

graph of CTAD

CTAD Abstract

chart: CTAD Abstract

Inflammatory and CSF AD Biomarker Evaluation Source: CTAD Abstract

chart of CTAD

CTAD Abstract

Inflammatory and CSF AD Biomarker Evaluation

CTAD Abstract

Initial Clinical Trial Results

company presentation

graph of Initial Clinical Trial Results

Initial Clinical Trial Results

Ascites Development Pathway

company website

Terlipressin Continuous Infusion Efficacy Effects

company presentation

Terlipressin Continuous Infusion Efficacy Effects

company presentation

IV Bolus v/s Continuous Infusion

company presentation

Revenue Potential

company presentation

Valuation Snapshot

Valuation Snapshot, developed for use

This article was written by

Ari Zoldan profile picture
Ari Zoldan
523 Followers
Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, a marketing and media agency based in New York City. As an on-air TV personality, Ari can be seen regularly on FOX, CNN & CNBC covering technology, media and business trends. Ari serves as Chair of the Media & Development committee for The Zahn Center for Innovation at City College. In his journalistic capacity Ari and has been to dozens of war torn and conflicted zones such as South Sudan, Uganda, Nicaragua, Haiti, Burma, & Guinea. He holds press credentials on Capitol Hill and the United Nations and is a member of the National Press Club in Washington, DC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. Business relationship disclosure: Biovie is a client of Quantum

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.