Beware The VIX: Markets Likely Topped Out For Now, SPY Could Head Lower

Jan. 16, 2023 12:42 AM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)VIX, SP500
Summary

  • The VIX closed at 18.35 on Jan 13, signalling a level of extreme complacency in the markets.
  • The last four times the VIX bottomed below the 20-level marked significant market tops for the S&P 500.
  • We went short the SPY on Jan 13 in expectation that the index will fall to at least the 3,800 level from its current levels.
  • If earnings disappoint over the next few weeks, the index could drop down to 3,700 over the next few months before bottoming.
Man Getting Sick On A Rollercoaster

Beware the VIX

DNY59

The VIX closed at 18.35 on Jan 13, which signals a level of extreme complacency in the markets - the last four times the VIX hit these lows in 2022 coincided with market tops:

On Jan

VIX

VIX (TradingView)

SP500

S&P 500 (TradingView)

SP500 PE Ratio

MacroTrends

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

