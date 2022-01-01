Bit Digital: Now An Ethereum Staking Play

Jan. 16, 2023
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
Marketplace

Summary

  • Bit Digital's no-debt approach to Bitcoin mining has allowed it the financial flexibility to pivot the business.
  • The company is trying to quickly grow an Ethereum position to stake for network rewards through liquid staking products.
  • Bit Digital has almost no debt and a strong cash position.
Abstract mining concept

Just_Super

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) is primarily a Bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining business based in the United States. I've previously covered Bit Digital for Seeking Alpha several months ago. At the time, the mining space was just starting to deal

ETH Liquid Staking

ETH Liquid Staking (Dune Analytics/eliasimos)

stETH APY Trend

stETH APY Trend (DeFi Llama)






Decoding digital assets and cryptocurrency research for serious investors.

5 years as a media research analyst. Mainly covering crypto, metal, and media equities. Operator of Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUT, BTC-USD, COIN, ETH-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm not an investment advisor. I share what I do and why I do it.

