ACV: High Yield From Convertible Bonds

Summary

  • ACV aims to deliver high current income from a portfolio of convertible and hybrid securities.
  • During bull markets, convertible securities can deliver equity-like returns due to their embedded options.
  • Unlike other traditional high-yielding CEFs, ACV funds its high distribution mostly from capital gains instead of net investment income.
  • Judging from historical performance, ACV's high distribution rate appears sustainable as the ACV fund has earned average annual total returns greater than its distribution rate.
  • However, investors should be mindful that ACV's relatively short history included the extraordinary 2020/2021 period which was turbocharged by Fed largess.

Book with page about convertible bonds.

designer491

The Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) aims to deliver current income and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of convertible and hybrid securities.

During bull markets, convertible securities can deliver equity-like returns due to their embedded options. ACV's 5Yr

ACV has high levels of leverage

Figure 1 - ACV has high levels of leverage (virtus.com)

ACV asset allocation

Figure 2 - ACV asset allocation (virtus.com)

ACV credit quality allocation

Figure 3 - ACV credit quality allocation (virtus.com)

ACV historical returns

Figure 4 - ACV historical returns (morningstar.com)

ACV annual returns

Figure 5 - ACV annual returns (morningstar.com)

SPY annual returns

Figure 6 - SPY annual returns (morningstar.com)

ACV trailing 12 month distribution is a little misleading

Figure 7 - ACV training 12 month distribution is a little misleading (Seeking Alpha)

ACV distribution funded from capital gains

Figure 8 - ACV distribution funded from capital gains (ACV January 2023 19a notice)

ACV historical NAV

Figure 9 - ACV historical NAV (morningstar.com)

ACV increased its distribution in 2021

Figure 10 - ACV increased its distribution by 8% in 2021 (Seeking Alpha)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

